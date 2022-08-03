West Indies vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, West Indies vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between West Indies vs India from Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) Drakes drags back the length and bowls it close to the off pole. Rishabh Pant hops and looks to guide it away but gets an inside edge onto the pads. The ball rolls towards point as the batters scamper through for a run. 29 needed now off 30 balls.
14.5 overs (0 Run) This is pitched up on off, Pant drives it straight towards mid off.
14.4 overs (0 Run) Full and on leg stump, pushed towards mid on.
Hardik Pandya walks out now.
14.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! A good comeback from Dominic Drakes and Suryakumar Yadav has to walk back! Drakes goes full and wide, pushing it close to the tramline. Yadav tries to put a big stride outside the off stump and sweep it away, a shot that he plays well but it is just too wide and SKY isn't in control of the shot. The ball goes off the top edge and flies down to fine leg where Alzarri Joseph takes a safe catch. Yadav walks back after a brilliant innings and Drakes gets his first wicket of the game.
14.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A signature shot from Suryakumar Yadav! This is on a length and slanted well across the off stump. SKY shuffles across the stumps, gets low and laps it over the fine leg fence for four.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Good length, sliding down leg, Pant flicks it off hips down to fine leg for an easy single.
Dominic Drakes (2-0-20-0) is back on.
13.6 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side and on middle and leg, Pant gets down on his knee to pull and gets it towards deep mid-wicket for a run.
13.5 overs (1 Run) A bit slower through the air and around middle, Yadav works it in front of mid-wicket and rotates the strike.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, this is drilled down to long on for a single.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Quicker again, going across the left-hander, Pant looks to cut but gets beaten past the outside edge.
13.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Costly, costly error from Hosein and he pays the price for it. This is quicker and a bit shorter around off, Rishabh Pant hangs deep and short-arm jabs it over the wide long on fence for a biggie.
13.2 overs (2 Runs) Drifted on the pads, Yadav eases it through square leg for a single. Oh, wait! Akeal Hosein has committed the cardinal sin as a no ball is called for overstepping. Free Hit to follow.
13.1 overs (0 Run) This is on a nagging length and darted into leg stump, the ball grips and turns away a bit as Yadav pushes it back towards the bowler.
12.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A poor finish to the over by Obed McCoy. Shorter and slower, over middle, Pant manages to get on top of the bounce and pulls it through mid-wicket for a boundary. 46 needed now off 42 balls.
12.5 overs (0 Run) This is banged in short, with good pace behind it and well outside off. Pant leaves it on line but the ball is just inside the tramline this time around.
12.4 overs (2 Runs) Just short of a length and outside off, Pant stands tall and drives it off the back foot through covers for two more.
12.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! McCoy will have to reload that one. This is on a good length but beyond the tramline outside off, Pant leaves it alone.
12.3 overs (2 Runs) This is full and angling into middle, Rishabh Pant manages to flick it away in front of square on the leg side and gets back for two with ease.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Pitches it up on off stump, Pant pushes it back towards the bowler.
12.1 overs (1 Run) On a good length and over middle, Yadav creates a bit of space as he backs away and guides it towards backward point for a single.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Quicker and flatter again, around off. Suryakumar Yadav looks to thrash it away off the back foot but gets an inside edge off the pads. The ball rolls towards point as the batters sneak in a run.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter and around off, steered away behind point for a single by Pant.
11.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! And again! This is fired in well outside off and Pant lets it through for a wide.
11.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Tries to repeat the trick does Akeal Hosein but spills it beyond the tramline outside off.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Quicker and flatter, wide of the off pole, Pant looks to have a dab at it but gets beaten past the outside edge.
Rishabh Pant is the new man in.
11.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! STUMPED! A smart piece of bowling by Akeal Hosein and he has given his side some hope here. Nicely flighted, on a length and around leg stump. Shreyas Iyer uses his feet, trying to get to the pitch of the ball but gets undone in flight and ends up walking past the ball. The ball just turns away a bit as well. Devon Thomas behind the stumps dislodges the bails and Iyer is miles out. Can the Windies build on it? 60 needed now off 51 balls.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on middle, Yadav goes deep in his crease and pulls it past square leg for a single.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Nicely drifted into leg stump and turning away a touch, Yadav skips down the track and has a big hoick against the turn. Yadav gets an inside edge onto the pads and the ball goes nowhere.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Mistimed but safe! This is dug in short and it is slower in pace as well, around off. Yadav drags the pull shot off the to end of the bat down to long on for a single.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Dominic Drakes goes full and wide and gets it really full. Suryakumar Yadav looks to jam it out but seems to have missed it as the keeper pouches the ball. There is a stifled appeal for caught behind but the umpire isn't interested. Nicholas Pooran is desperate for a wicket and decides to review it. UltraEdge shows that there is a spike but that of bat hitting the ground.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Iyer shuffles past his stumps, trying to attack the short leg side boundary but Drakes follows him. Iyer just bunts it out on the off side for a quick run.
10.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shreyas Iyer starting to get into the act now. Fullish delivery, slanted across the right-hander, Iyer just heaves it powerfully and into the wide long on fence.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Drakes grunst and serves a good-length ball over leg stump. Yadav backs away and cuts it from close to his body towards backward point for a run.
10.1 overs (1 Run) This is pitched up, outside off, Iyer drives it on the up and towards long off for a single.
