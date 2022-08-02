West Indies vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, West Indies vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
14.6 overs (1 Run) Length ball, outside off. Powell guides it through point to get off the mark with a single.
14.5 overs (0 Run) Length ball on off. Powell nudges it on the leg side.
Rovman Powell walks in at number 4.
14.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! EDGED AND GONE! The experienced Kumar breaks the 50-run stand. Kumar serves it short and outside off, extra bounce on offer. Pooran has a wild swing across but gets an outside edge to the keeper, Pant who pouches it. Not much celebration there for India but another wicket here will do good for them.
14.3 overs (0 Run) Angles it across, outside off on a length. Pooran looks to play at it but misses.
14.2 overs (2 Runs) Two runs! Short of a length and on off. Pooran looks to pull again but mistimes this time. It goes in the air but falls safe near the mid-wicket region.
14.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Just over the fielder! On a length but way outside off. Pooran gets a chance to free his arms. He pulls it hard and to long on. The fielder there leaps but the ball went off the middle and all the way.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2-0-16-0) is back on.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Length and outside off, extra bounce. Mayers looks to push but misses.
13.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Two in a row! West Indies are making up here quite well after some low scores in middle overs! Shorter and outside off. Mayers slaps it aerially and through covers for a boundary.
13.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Beats the fielder! A low full toss, outside off. Mayers adjusts quickly as he makes room and throws his bat at it. The ball goes past the diving point player for four.
13.3 overs (1 Run) DROP AND RUN! Length and on top of off. Pooran chops it to short third man for a single.
13.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! West Indies surely will target Khan! This is full and just outside off. Pooran makes room and drives it through covers and it races into the fence.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Length and around middle and leg. Mayers works it to long on for one.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Wide! A widish yorker by Khan to start his second spell. Not to the umpire's liking as it was over the tramline and a wide is called.
Avesh Khan (1-0-15-0) is brought back into the attack.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Ashwin serves it around off. Mayers taps it in front of point for a single.
12.5 overs (0 Run) Shorter and outside off, cut to point.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Quicker now, flatter and angling down the leg side. Mayers looks to pull but misses. A stifled appeal follows from Rohit Sharma but nothing given.
12.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Fifty for Kyle Mayers! His second in T20Is! Ashwin drops it too short and on middle. Mayers hangs back and pulls it over cow corner for a biggie. A good knock from the opener but he needs to shift the gears now.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Quicker this time, shorter and angling on the pads. Mayers looks to pull but mistimes it on the deck.
12.1 overs (0 Run) Kyle Mayers is suddenly failing to time the ball! Fuller, flighted, outside off. Mayers looks to drive but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! This one is full and on the pads. Mayers misses his flick and gets hit on the pads. It rolls to square leg for a leg bye. Hardik Pandya ends his spell with a wicket.
11.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Well played! On a length and on off. Mayers guides it through, beats the diving fielder at point and bags a crucial boundary.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Length and on middle, punched to deep cover for a single.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Length and on off. Defended back to Pandya. Third dot in a row!
11.2 overs (0 Run) Pandya rolls his finger on the ball and angles it across, outside off. Pooran looks to play through covers but misses it comprehensively.
11.1 overs (0 Run) A slower length ball, outside off. Pooran looks to drive but misses. Both the batters are finding it hard to play Hardik Pandya.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Around off, pushed through covers for a single.
10.5 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Shorter, quicker and around off. Pooran hangs back and looks to cut but is beaten on the outside edge.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on middle, slower in the air. Pooran comes down the track and looks to block but misses and gets hit on the pads. It lobs near the silly point region.
10.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Much needed! This is full and slanting on middle. Pooran reverse sweeps it well as he hits it past point for a boundary.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter and around off, angling in. Pooran looks to play with soft hands but gets an outside edge and it drops in front of the fielder at first slip.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Flighted, full and outside off. Mayers skips down and smashes it to long off who collects on a bounce.
