West Indies vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, West Indies vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between West Indies vs India from Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
1.5 overs (0 Run) No run.
Halt in play! Rohit Sharma has called the physio. Okay, hold on! Sharma is walking off the field! RETIRED HURT!
1.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and outside off, Sharma dabs it down towards backward point.
1.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Streaky but Rohit Sharma will take it. Hard length and following the batter, Sharma has a swipe at it and gets an inside edge. The ball runs down to fine leg for a boundary.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Around middle and leg, this is flicked away towards mid-wicket.
1.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Excellent effort in the deep from Dominic Drakes, almost pulls off a blinder. This is banged in short and over middle, Rohit Sharma pulls it with disdain towards the backward square leg fence. The ball seems to be travelling all the way but Drakes runs around to his right and leaps towards it, getting a hand on it as well. The wind though takes it over the ropes.
Alzarri Joseph to bowl from the other end.
0.6 over (0 Run) A dot to end the first over, 9 runs come off it. A touch fuller and outside off, Yadav looks to drive on the up but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
0.5 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Classy! Length ball, on off, Yadav takes a step to his left and whips it away using his wrists and through wide mid on for a boundary.
0.4 over (0 Run) Good pace! On a fullish length and slanted well across the right-hander. Suryakumar Yadav looks to drive on the up but gets beaten for pace.
0.3 over (0 Run) Keeping a shade low. This is shorter and wider, Yadav tries to slap it off the back foot but the ball sneaks under his willow.
0.2 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Squeezed away! Suryakumar Yadav is up and running right away. This is a half-volley outside off, Yadav with square drive through cover-point and gets the first boundary of the innings.
0.1 over (1 Run) McCoy starts off with a fullish delivery on the pads, Rohit Sharma clips it away towards deep square leg for one. India are underway!
