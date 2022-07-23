India on Friday defeated West Indies by three runs in the first ODI at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad. After the match, West Indies legend and one of the finest of batters of all time, Brian Lara, caught up with India head coach Rahul Dravid. Lara, who hails from Trinidad, was one of the several former West Indies players who were in attendance at the stadium for the first ODI. Both Lara and Dravid crossed path as players several times during the 1990s and 2000s.

The BCCI took to Twitter and shared a picture of Lara and Dravid standing next to each other.

"Two Legends, One Frame," the caption of the photo read.

India took a 1-0 lead in three-match series after edging out West Indies by three runs.

After being put into bat, captain Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill gave India an excellent start, adding 119 runs for the first wicket.

Dhawan was dismissed on 97 while Gill also scored a brilliant 64 on his return to the ODI team.

Shreyas Iyer also impressed with the bat, scoring 54 off 57 balls.

Deepak Hooda and Axar Patel also played cameos of 27 and 21, respectively, as India ended on 308 for seven in 50 overs.

In reply, West Indies fell short by three runs as Mohammed Siraj's excellent last over gave India a 1-0 lead in the series.

West Indies had got off to a bad start in the chase, losing the early wicket of Shai Hope.

However, Kyle Mayers and Shamarh Brooks steadied their ship, adding 117 runs for the second wicket.

Mayers hit a brilliant 74 while Brooks scored 46. Both were dismissed by Shardul Thakur in quick succession.

Brandon King also completed his fifty, and kept West Indies ticking in the chase. However, Yuvzvendra Chahal came up with a timely breakthrough to make the job tougher for the hosts.

Akeal Hosein and Romario Shepherd played unbeaten cameos of 32 and 39, respectively, but Siraj kept his composure in the final game to take India across the finishing line.