Left-handed batter Shimron Hetmyer was included in West Indies' squad for the five-match T20I series against India, which begins on Friday and the three-match T20I series against New Zealand that will follow. Cricket West Indies announced a 16-member squad for the two series on Thursday. The matches against India will take place across the West Indies and Florida. Friday's series-opener will be the first T20 International to be played at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba.

While Nicholas Pooran and Rovman Powell have been named captain and vice-captain respectively, Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers and Hetmyer are the batters named in the team.

Hetmyer was left out of West Indies' squad for the ODIs against India.

The squad is packed with all-rounders, like Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Dominic Drakes, Devon Thomas, Keemo Paul and Akeal Hosein.

Azlarri Joseph, Obed McCoy and Hayden Walsh Jr are the bowlers in the squad.

West Indies Squad: Nicholas Pooran (Captain), Rovman Powell (Vice Captain), Shamarh Brooks, Dominic Drakes, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Obed McCoy, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Devon Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr.