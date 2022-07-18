Cricket West Indies' (CWI) Senior Men's Selection Panel has named the 13-player squad to face India in the upcoming three-match ODI Series in Trinidad. The teams will compete for the CG United trophy. The three matches will be played on Friday 22 July, Sunday 24 July and Wednesday 27 July at the historic Queen's Park Oval.

The Selection Panel recalled experienced all-rounder Jason Holder, who returns to the squad after missing the Bangladesh Series to help manage his workload as one of the West Indies all format players.

"As we all know Jason is one of the leading all-round cricketers in the world and we're happy to have him back in the team. He will be refreshed, re-energized and ready to go and we can expect to see his brilliance on the field as well as meaningful contributions off the field as well," said Lead Selector Desmond Haynes in an official statement.

"We had a very challenging three matches against Bangladesh in Guyana so we will be looking to rebound when we face India in the conditions in Trinidad. We have seen some growth among some players, but overall we need to regroup and play better against the Indians," he added.

West Indies ODI squad: Nicholas Pooran (c), Shai Hope (vc), Shamarh Brooks, Jason Holder, Keacy Carty, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell, Jayden Seales

Reserves: Romario Shephard, Hayden Walsh Jr