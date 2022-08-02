Cricket West Indies (CWI) have confirmed that the start of the third T20I between India and West Indies has been pushed back by 1.5 hours to give both teams adequate time to rest. The match was slated to start at 8 PM IST, but it will now begin at 9:30 PM IST. It is important to note that the second T20I between both these sides on Monday had begun three hours late due to logistical issues.

"Cricket West Indies (CWI) confirmed a revised start time of 12pm (11am Jamaica/9:30pm India) for the third match between West Indies and India in the Goldmedal T20I Cup, to be played at Warner Park in St Kitts on Tuesday 2nd August," CWI stated in an official statement.

"Following the delayed start on Monday, the teams agreed to start the third T20I at a later time to ensure that the players receive adequate rest and recover time for the back-to-back matches in St Kitts and in consideration of the back-to-back matches to come in Florida," it added.

The five-match series is level 1-1 between the two teams after West Indies bounced back to win the 2nd T20I by five wickets. Left-arm pacer Obed McCoy delivered the best-ever bowling figures by a West Indies bowler in T20I matches with his 6 wickets for just 17 runs.

India had won the first contest by 68 runs last Friday at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad.