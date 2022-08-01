After winning the first T20I, Team India will look to march ahead with their winning momentum in the second game of the five-match series against West Indies on Monday. It would be interesting to see whether India looks to give Sanju Samson some game time in the middle, but it looks unlikely at this stage, as head coach Rahul Dravid is not someone who like to chope and change, especially when the side is winning. In the first T20I, Suryakumar Yadav had opened the batting, so it needs to seen whether the experiment is persisted with or there is someone else in team's mind to open alongside skipper Rohit.

Here's what we think should be India's playing XI for the 2nd T20I

Rohit Sharma: The skipper was in fine form in the 1st T20I as he played a 64-run knock off just 44 balls, and now he would hope to continue with these kind of performances.

Suryakumar Yadav: The batter hit and missed a few, but he played a 24-run knock, so it needs to be seen whether he is tried as opener for one more game or not.

Shreyas Iyer: After showing good form in ODI series, Iyer failed to impress in the 1st T20I, as he was dismissed for a duck. It needs to be seen whether he is persisted with or Sanju Samson replaces him.

Rishabh Pant: The left-hander failed to get going after scoring just 14. The pressure is mounting on him in T20I format, and he needs a big score desperately.

Hardik Pandya: The all-rounder did not have a great outing, but looking at how he has performed this year, he cannot be counted it. He is one of the X-factors for the team heading into the T20 World Cup.

Dinesh Karthik: The batter did his finisher job to perfection as he scored 41 runs off 19 balls, helping India post 190 runs on the board in the 1st T20I.

Ravindra Jadeja: The all-rounder was unfit for the ODI series against West Indies. But he made his return in the 1st T20I, scoring 16 runs and taking one wicket.

Ravichandran Ashwin: The off-spinner took two wickets in the 1st T20I and he did not concede runs at a brisk pace as well. With the bat, he also made a valuable contribution.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: The seamer bowled just 2 overs in the first game, conceding 11 runs and taking one wicket. He has been in fine form this year, and focus would be on his performance in the coming few matches.

Arshdeep Singh: The seamer showed great resolve in the first T20I, as he held his nerve after being hit for couple of boundaries by Kyle Mayers. He end up returning with figures of 2-24.

Ravi Bishnoi: The spinner was economical in the 1st game, and he also took two wickets. Rohit showed great faith in his abilities and the spinner did not disappoint.

