Live Score, India (IND) vs West Indies (WI): India Eye To Seal Series

India will aim to grab an unassailable 3-0 lead when they take on West Indies in the fourth match of the ongoing five-ODI series at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium here on Sunday. Although the opening game of the series was washed out, the Indians have comprehensively dominated the subsequent two One-Day Internationals (ODI) to take a 2-0 lead. The visitors won the second ODI in Port of Spain by a huge 105-run margin before scripting a 93-run victory at this venue on Friday. (LIVE SCORECARD)
West Indies vs India, Cricket Streaming:
West Indies vs India fourth ODI is set to begin at 9am local time, 6.30pm IST. TV and Live streaming information is below.
India: TV: Ten 3, Ten 1 HD, Sony Six, Sony Six HD. Live Streaming: Sonyliv.
USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV online.
UK: TV: Sky Sports. Live Streaming: Sky Sports Watch.
South Africa: TV: SuperSport Six. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.
Live Score: IND vs WI
After two drubbings in the last two ODIs, West Indies look to take on India in the fourth ODI at North Sound, Antigua with an aim to stay alive in the series. They are 0-2 behind and it is a fair reflection of the gulf between the two sides. In the last encounter on a tricky pitch, they bowled in good bowling conditions, struck early yet could not run through the Indian batting line-up thanks to some conservative captaincy by Jason Holder. Chasing 252, they got off to a decent start thanks to the Hope brothers but did not show the tenacity and temperament to pace their chase well. With sides like Afghanistan improving every game, Zimbabwe beating Sri Lanka in their den, the Windies will know that they have to pull their socks up to try and live up to the legacy of the nation. Time is running out for them and Holder might have a sword hanging on his head if he does not manage to turn things around quickly enough. For the visitors, they have found new heroes regularly. Ajinkya Rahane's steady knock gave the platform to the likes of MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav to explode towards the end. Everyone contributed with the ball, especially Kuldeep Yadav shinning again. With just the two games left, the away side might look to experiment a touch. Rishabh Pant might finally get the long awaited ODI cap. Virat Kohli will strive to win the series with a game to go and if the performances so far are something to go by, the hosts need something special to stop the tourists from doing that..