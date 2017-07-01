Highlights, Ind vs WI: India Beat West Indies By 93 Runs

West Indies were never really in the run chase as the hosts lost wickets at regular intervals. Jason Mohammed (40) and Rovman Powell (30) looked good for a brief period but nothing that would suggest that they would have taken the match away from the Indians. For the visitors, Ravichandran Ashwin was the pick of the bowlers who returned with figures of 3 for 28 as Kuldeep Yadav gave him good support by picking up three wickets as well. West Indies were bowled out for 158 as India go 2-0 up in the series by winning the second ODI by 93 runs. Earlier, the Indian batsmen found going difficult on a slow pitch but Mahendra Singh Dhoni's 78 and Kedar Jadhav's quick-fire 40 helped India reach 251 at the end of the 50 overs. (Scoreboard)

West Indies vs India, Cricket Streaming:

West Indies vs India second ODI is set to begin at 9am local time, 6.30pm IST. TV and live streaming information is below.

India: TV: Ten 3, Ten 1 HD, Sony Six, Sony Six HD. Live Streaming: Sonyliv.

USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV online.

UK: TV: Sky Sports. Live Streaming: Sky Sports Watch.

South Africa: TV: SuperSport Six. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.