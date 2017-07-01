Highlights, Ind vs WI: India Beat West Indies By 93 Runs

West Indies were never really in the run chase as the hosts lost wickets at regular intervals. Jason Mohammed (40) and Rovman Powell (30) looked good for a brief period but nothing that would suggest that they would have taken the match away from the Indians. For the visitors, Ravichandran Ashwin was the pick of the bowlers who returned with figures of 3 for 28 as Kuldeep Yadav gave him good support by picking up three wickets as well. West Indies were bowled out for 158 as India go 2-0 up in the series by winning the second ODI by 93 runs. Earlier, the Indian batsmen found going difficult on a slow pitch but Mahendra Singh Dhoni's 78 and Kedar Jadhav's quick-fire 40 helped India reach 251 at the end of the 50 overs. (Scoreboard)
So that's it from us for this game. India have taken an unassailable lead in the series and have totally outplayed the hosts in all the departments of the game. West Indies on the other hand will look to better their performance when they step out again at the same venue for the 4th ODI on 2nd July at 0900 local (1300 GMT). Until then, cheers and goodbye!
MAN OF THE MATCH, MS DHONI says that he hasn't been getting too much of an opportunity as the top order has been doing the bulk of the scoring. Reckons that it was a tough wicket to bat on. Mentions that there was variable bounce and pace on the wicket which made the deck too dicey. Informs that they had 250 runs on their mind and he is happy to have got it with the support of Kedar Jadhav. Adds that Kuldeep has played many domestic games but hardly has any experience in the international circuit, so he needs a bit more guidance on when to bowl which ball. Applauds Kuldeep Yadav for bowling really well in this game.
VIRAT KOHLI says that it was a very clinical performance. Reckons that it was a good toss to win for West Indies as it was a really tough wicket to bat on at the start. Credits Rahane, Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav for batting really well and helping them post a competitive total. Adds that the collective performance has helped them win most of the games. Feels that they might give others a chance in the upcoming games.
JASON HOLDER opines that his bowlers did well, especially with the new ball. Further says that they did well in the middle overs too but failed in the death overs. Accepts that this has been a frequently poor area for them. Applauds Williams for his debut. States that they need to improve in all departments to come back in the series.
India's spinners were brilliant, Ashwin and Kuldeep complimented each other wonderfully. They picked up three wickets apiece and choked the batsmen with their guile. Pandya too was effective, chipping in with two wickets at key moments for the visitors. Overall, a thumping win for the Indians. Earlier in the day, contrasting fifties from Dhoni and Rahane coupled with a cameo from Jadhav pushed India to a par score. Eventually, it proved way too many for West Indies.
A clinical performance by the Indians to go 2-0 up in the series. The target of 252 was going to be dicey on this two-paced surface but the hosts just didn't show any fight at all. Jason Mohammed and Rovman Powell were the only men to spend time in the middle, their 54-run stand keeping the Indian bowlers at bay for some time. However, once the stand was broken, the rest of the innings caved in with the last five wickets falling for just 17 runs.
