India Vs West Indies: MS Dhoni Stumps Jason Holder In His Own Unique Style, Watch Video

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni may not have yet fired with the bat in the ongoing tour of West Indies, but he makes up for everything with his wicket-keeping skills. This time, it wasn't anything extraordinary, but Dhoni tried to tease West Indies captain Jason Holder with his 'slow motion' stumping to end his innings during the second ODI at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain. Chasing a mammoth total of 311 in 43 overs, the West Indies were way behind the target and it was almost out of the reach of the hosts. But, skipper Holder and Roston Chase put up a 42-run partnership to provide some respectability to the total.

Holder lost patience, charged down the wicket and was stumped. More than the wicket, it was the way in which Kuldeep Yadav foxed him and Dhoni got rid of Holder that put up a smile on the faces of Indian fans.

Ajinkya Rahane (103) notched up his third ODI century, while captain Virat Kohli scored a brilliant 87 off 66 balls as India crushed West Indies by 105 runs in the second ODI of the five-match series on Sunday.

Chasing 311, the West Indies struggled in reply, reduced to 4-2 in the third over before recovering to reach 205-6. Shai Hope top- scored with an 88-ball 81. Chase was next highest on 33 not out. For India, Kuldeep Yadav, making his first outing with the ball, claimed 3 wickets, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar took 2 wickets.

The third ODI is scheduled to be played in Antigua on June 30.