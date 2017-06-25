 
India vs West Indies: Ajinkya Rahane Smashes Century As India Aim For Big Total Against West Indies

Updated: 25 June 2017 22:59 IST

Rahane scored the third century of his ODI career to lead India's assault on West Indian bowlers.

Ajinkya Rahane smashed a fine century in Trinidad on Sunday. © AFP

India opener Ajinkya Rahane hammered a fine century, the third of his One-Day International career, in India's second ODI against West Indies in Trinidad on Sunday. The vice-captain reached the landmark (33.4 overs) with the help of 10 fours and two sixes as the Indian batsmen took the West Indian bowlers to task. He brought up the century with a boundary but two balls later, was bowled by Miguel Cummins to depart for 103.

After rain delayed the start of the second ODI, the match was reduced to 43-overs a side. Rahane and opening partner Shikhar Dhawan's 114-run opening partnership provided India a solid start. Dhawan had earlier brought up his 21st ODI half-century before he was stumped by Shai Hope off an Ashley Nurse delivery in the 18th over.

Rahane's earlier highest score against the West Indies was 77. He hit a stylish boundary to get to 78 in the 26th over and get past that figure. 

While Dhawan got on to a blistering start, he failed to keep the momentum going. Captain Virat Kohli came in after he departed and created a good partnership with Rahane to give India a big total.

The first ODI was abandoned after 39.2 overs with India reaching 199 for 3 when persistent showers played spoilsport. Shikhar Dhawan's 87 and comeback-man Rahane's 62 were the highlights of the Indian innings. There were fears of the second ODI also suffering a similar fate but thankfully the incessant rain stopped while the match was shortened to 43-overs a side.

Highlights
  • Rahane hit his 3rd career ODI hundred
  • India are playing the second ODI vs West Indies
  • The first ODI was washed out
