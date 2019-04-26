Sakshi Malik earned podium spot for India at the Asian Wrestling Championships. © AFP
Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat earned podium spots for India at the Asian Wrestling Championships as they bagged bronze medals in their respective categories. A 2016 Olympic bronze medallist, Sakshi Malik edged past her North Korean counterpart Hyon Gyong Mun 9-6 in a tough bout to clinch the bronze medal in the 62 kg category.
The 2018 Asian Games gold medallist Vinesh Phogat outclassed reigning World Championships bronze medallist Qianyu Pang 8-1 to bag home the bronze in the 53 kg category.
Pooja Dhanda registered a disappointing show the marquee Asian showpiece event as she lost 3-5 in her 57 kg bronze medal bout.
Topics : Sakshi Malik Weightlifting
