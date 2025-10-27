They say that if you have the determination, nothing is impossible. A constable from Delhi Police has proven this to be true. At seven months pregnant, she participated in a weightlifting championship and stunned everyone by lifting 145 kilograms. When Delhi Police constable Sonika Yadav stepped onto the platform at the All India Police Weightlifting Cluster 2025-26 held in Andhra Pradesh, no one could've imagined she was about to make history.

People assumed Sonika had simply changed her category to lift heavier weights. But when she performed a 145 kg deadlift, jaws dropped in disbelief.

In reality, Sonika is seven months pregnant. When she had found out in May that she was going to be a mother, her husband had thought she might stop going to the gym and training. But Sonika had made up her mind that she wasn't going to stop.

Sonika revealed that she has continued weightlifting throughout her pregnancy. It is that courage, she said, which helped her win a bronze medal in the championship.

In the competition, she lifted 125 kg in squats, 80 kg in bench press, and then 145 kg in the deadlift.

Delhi Police constable, 7 months pregnant, lifts 145kg to clinch stunning medal in Weightlifting Championshiphttps://t.co/U503NsRHuv pic.twitter.com/OrsvoXgjWt — NDTV Sports (@Sports_NDTV) October 27, 2025

Sonika shared that she had researched online and discovered that a woman named Lucy Martins had done something similar during her pregnancy. She had even contacted Lucy on Instagram and taken training tips from her.

Initially, no one knew that Sonika was pregnant. She wore loose clothing, and even when her husband helped her up after the bench press, people didn't suspect anything.

But when the truth came out, the entire stadium erupted in applause. Female police officers from other teams came to congratulate her and took photos with her.

Sonika is a 2014-batch constable and is currently posted in the Community Policing Cell. Previously, she had served as a beat officer in the Majnu Ka Tila area, where she had done commendable work against drug abuse.

She was honored by the Delhi Police Commissioner in 2022, and on Women's Day, Union Minister Smriti Irani had also recognized her achievements.

Her husband, Ankur Bana, works in the private sector. Sonika said that she consulted her doctor at every step to ensure there was no risk.

Sonika's journey in sports began with kabaddi, but she discovered her true strength when she started lifting weights in the gym.

In 2023, she won a gold medal at the Delhi State Powerlifting Championship, and her journey has continued ever since.