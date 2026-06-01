The first-ever WWE Clash in Italy took place at the Inalpi Arena in Turin, and it delivered a memorable night filled with championship matches. The show was packed with WWE fans, and they got a chance to witness some of the biggest and greatest superstars from Raw and SmackDown compete in high-stakes battles as the company continued its European tour.

The event features several blockbuster matches, including Roman Reigns defending his World Heavyweight Championship against Jacob Fatu in tribal combat, Cody Rhodes facing Gunther for the Undisputed WWE Championship, and “The Beast” Brock Lesnar returning to battle Oba Femi in a huge Wrestlemania rematch. Fans also saw a major title change and some surprising moments that could shape WWE storylines into Summerslam

WWE Clash in Italy 2026 quick results and highlights

1. Roman Reigns defeated Jacob Fatu in a brutal Tribal Combat match to retain the World Heavyweight Championship. (Winner - Roman Reigns)

2. Cody Rhodes retained the Undisputed WWE Championship against Gunther in a controversial ending. (Winner- Cody Rhodes)

3. Brock Lesnar defeated Oba Femi after delivering multiple F-5s in a hard-hitting showdown. ( Winner- Brock Lesnar)

4. Rhea Ripley successfully defended the Women's World Championship against Jade Cargill. ( Winner- Rhea Ripley)

5. Sol Ruca defeated Becky Lynch to become the new Women's Intercontinental Champion. ( Winner -Sol Ruca)

WWE Clash in Italy 2026 Shocking Moments

The biggest surprise from Clash in Italy, one of the biggest moments of the night, came when Brock Lesnar returned stronger than ever and defeated Oba Femi in a violent rematch. Lesnar reportedly needed seven F-5s to finally keep Femi down, showing how dominant both stars looked during the match.

Another shocking moment was Sol Ruca defeating Becky Lynch to win the Women's Intercontinental Championship. Cody Rhodes' controversial victory over Gunther also created a debate among fans after Gunther's foot appeared to be under ropes during the pinfall.

WWE Clash in Italy 2026 proved to be a massive night filled with action, shocking moments and unforgettable performances. From Roman Reigns' huge victory to Brock Lesnar's dominant return and Sol Rucas' title win, the event delivered excitement throughout the night and created major momentum for WWE's upcoming premium live events

How and Where to Watch WWE Clash in Italy

Fans in the United States could stream the event through ESPN platforms, while international viewers can watch on Netflix in several regions. In India, WWE premium Live Events are available on Sony Liv.

Featured Video Of The Day

IPL 2026 News | Shami's Sensation Leads Lucknow to First Win of Season