Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz, US Open men's singles semifinal Live Streaming: It will be a clash of experience and youth when a 38-year-old Novak Djokovic comes up against a 22-year-old Carlos Alcaraz in the men's singles semi-final of US Open. Djokovic is trying to conquer a younger man's game as he takes on Alcaraz. It's been two years since his most recent Grand Slam title, which - to him - must feel like an eternity. Last season was his first without earning at least one since 2017. And Djokovic is clear that, at this point in his career, those big trophies from the sport's four biggest events are all he really cares about.

At this year's three other major tournaments, he exited in the semifinals, two after getting hurt: quitting at the Australian Open because of a torn hamstring and clearly limited at Wimbledon by an injured groin muscle. He hadn't competed anywhere since leaving the All England Club in July until arriving at Flushing Meadows.

Now Djokovic is back in the final four in New York, and there's a daunting road ahead. Next up is No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz.

When will the Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz, US Open men's singles semifinal match be played?

The Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz, US Open men's singles semifinal match will be played on Saturday, September 6 (IST).

Where will the Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz, US Open men's singles semifinal match be played?

The Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz, US Open men's singles semifinal match will be played at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York.

What time will the Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz, US Open men's singles semifinal match start?

The Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz, US Open men's singles semifinal match will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz, US Open men's singles semifinal match?

The Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz, US Open men's singles semifinal match will be broadcast on Star Sports Network.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz, US Open men's singles semifinal match?

The Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz, US Open men's singles semifinal match will be streamed live on JioHotstar.

