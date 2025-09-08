Donald Trump, the president of the United States of America, remains a notorious character. While it doesn't take a lot for Trump to make headlines, he did so for the most bizarre reason this time. The US president reached the Arthur Ashe Stadium for the US Open 2025 men's singles final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, hoping to see a top-level tennis game, but his arrival also saw the title-decider being postponed by more than half an hour, making fans furious.

While no announcement of Trump's presence was made at the venue, a glimpse of his face on the screen drew boos from fans at the arena. The fans, who were all there to witness the top two seeds in the men's singles category take on each other, weren't happy to see the match getting delayed, that too because of Trump.

Why was Donald Trump booed at the US Open 2025 men's singles final?

The US Secret Service and other federal security officers had their task cut out as soon as the news of Trump's arrival at the 24,000-capacity Arthur Ashe Stadium broke. The security officials had to screen bags and guide fans through metal detectors before being allowed inside the stadium. The match, originally scheduled for 2 pm EDT, got delayed by at least 30 minutes, leaving tennis lovers fuming.

Kevin, a man from Brooklyn working in private equity, claimed that he had to wait for 1.5 hrs to watch the match, putting the entire blame on Trump.

"One hundred percent him. Very selfish. He should know an event like this would be held up for him, especially in a city that hates him," he told Reuters.

The U.S. Open just showed Donald Trump on the screen for a second time and he got booed for 30 seconds straight.



Fans are pissed off. This is the clip that he didn't want you to see. pic.twitter.com/AxJDCgNcLC — First To Hear It (@firsttohearit) September 7, 2025

Another person, who spoke to Page Six, said that the event was absolute chaos because of Trump's decision to attend the finale.

"Cars can't get into parking lots, and people are walking miles. Even celebs are waiting like everyone else."

Karen Stark, another tennis fan from Michigan, said, "Trump can go wherever he wants and attend a match if he wants to," she was quoted as saying by Reuters.

Even a secret service spokesperson admitted that the procedures resulted in a delay, saying, "We recognise that enhanced security for the president's visit may have contributed to delays for attendees. We sincerely thank every fan for their patience and understanding."

Trump, speaking after the US Open men's singles final, said that he "loved" attending the match and praised both Alcaraz and Sinner for their "unbelievable talent". He even said sarcastically that "the fans were really nice. I didn't know what to expect. Usually, you would say that would be a somewhat 'progressive' crowd, as they say nowadays."