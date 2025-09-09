Donald Trump, the president of the United States of America, was in attendance at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York as Carlos Alcaraz took on Jannik Sinner in the men's singles final on Sunday. It was Alcaraz who emerged triumphant, beating Sinner 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 in a 4-setter. Despite the impressive performance by the Spaniard, that saw him lift the US Open title for the second time in his career, Trump wasn't impressed. In fact, the US president wasn't even seen clapping for Alcaraz. In fact, his dismissive reaction to Alcaraz's win became a huge talking point on social media.

As the chatter around Trump's reaction to Alcaraz's triumph continues, tennis great Martina Navratilova has slammed the US president, saying he "is so jealous".

"Never saw Trump clap. Not once. He is so jealous!!! And when the whole place erupted clapping for Bruce Springsteen while playing Born in the USA it was magical!!!," Navratilova, who won 18 Grand Slams during her esteemed career as a tennis player, posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Trump was also booed at Arthur Ashe after his arrival at the venue for the US Open men's singles final saw the title-decider being delayed by over 30 minutes.

Trump even gave a sarcastic response when he was asked about the crowd at Flushing Meadows on Sunday.

"I loved it. The two players have unbelievable talent. It just seemed they hit the ball harder than anything I have seen before. Incredible talent. The fans were really nice. I didn't know what to expect. Usually, you would say that would be a somewhat 'progressive' crowd, as they say nowadays. The fans were great," he said after the conclusion of the US Open 2025 men's singles final.

Fans also shared the ordeal they had to go through because of Trump's decision to attend the final Grand Slam of the year in New York.

"Cars can't get into parking lots, and people are walking miles. Even celebs are waiting like everyone else," a fan had said.