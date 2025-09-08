Deserved crowned World No. 1, Carlos Alcaraz dismantled Jannik Sinner in the US Open 2025 men's singles final, clinching the coveted title in four sets on Sunday night. Many expected the battle to be closer than it was fought, but Alcaraz remained a step ahead of Sinner on most occasions at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. Even when it came to rallies, Alcaraz was often found having the last laugh, with Sinner looking subdued by the 22-year-old's energy and precision on the court. In fact, one of the rallies that Alcaraz won in the men's singles final left NBA great Stephen Curry in awe.

The NBA superstar raised his arms in the air as if he'd just made a 3-pointer following a dazzling three-shot display by Alcaraz in the title-decider.

Serving early in the fourth set, Alcaraz angled a soft backhand shot to bring Sinner near the net, then hit a high lob that Sinner reached high for to get back. Alcaraz took that shot and powered a backhand into the wide-open court for a winner.

Alcaraz shook his fist in the air a couple times as the crowd roared. Curry, sitting in the Arthur Ashe Stadium seats between wife Ayesha and his father, Dell, raised his arms and then rested his hands on his head.

BANG! BANG!



Oh what a shot from Alcaraz! pic.twitter.com/C7qacd9ECz — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 7, 2025

Curry, the NBA's career leader in 3-pointers, was back in the seats after watching last year's U.S. Open women's final.

“This tournament is super special for me,” Alcaraz said during the post-match presentation, after beating Sinner 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 in the final.

“It is incredible, the three weeks that I spend here, it's just a privilege to be part of these tournaments. I just feel at home, feel the energy, feel the love, just trying to play my best for you guys. You made everything easy, so thank you very much,” he said.

Alcaraz will be playing in Curry's home arena later this month. He is set to play for Team Europe in the Laver Cup competition at the Golden State Warriors' Chase Center in San Francisco.

With AP Inputs