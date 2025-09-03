The modern GOAT, Novak Djokovic, defeated fourth seed Taylor Fritz to advance to the men's singles semifinals at the US Open 2025. Djokovic won the quarterfinal match with a score of 6-3, 7-5, 3-6, 6-4. This victory extended Djokovic's perfect head-to-head record against Fritz. The Serb now has a brilliant 11-0 head-to-head score over Fritz, while also marking his record-extending 53rd Grand Slam semifinal, a total that includes a record-tying 14 at Flushing Meadows. Fritz, the 2024 runner-up couldn't match Djokovic's standards as the world no. 7 secured a victory in 4 sets.

The No. 4-seeded Fritz's exit means the U.S. drought will continue without a male singles champion at any major since 2003, when Andy Roddick won in New York.

No one defeats Novak Djokovic in the US Open quarterfinals pic.twitter.com/bmc9HY1J8C — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 3, 2025

"It was an incredibly close match. It was really anybody's match," said Djokovic, who also matched with Jimmy Connors for the most US Open semi-final appearances, with the win against Fritz.

"I thought I was really lucky to save some crucial break points in the second set. I think for most of the second and third sets he was the better player."

"That last game was nerve-wracking. A tough one for Taylor to finish with a double fault, he didn't deserve that," said Djokovic.

On Friday, Djokovic will play in his fourth Slam semifinal of the season and take on five-time major champion Carlos Alcaraz, who hasn't dropped a set in the tournament. He was a 6-4, 6-2, 6-4 winner against No. 20 Jiri Lehecka earlier Tuesday.

Djokovic leads No. 2 seed Alcaraz 5-3 head-to-head, winning their two most recent matchups — in the Australian Open quarterfinals this January and in the final at the Paris Olympics last year, when the Serbian finally fulfilled his wish to win a gold medal for his country.

The Serb was in some mood as he marched into the semifinals of US Open 2025.

Novak Djokovic is dancing into the semifinals of the US Open. pic.twitter.com/SgyMP6y1kr — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 3, 2025

The last two men's quarterfinals are Wednesday: Alex de Minaur vs. Felix Auger-Aliassime, and defending champion Jannik Sinner vs. Lorenzo Musetti in an all-Italian matchup at night.

