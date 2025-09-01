Felix Auger-Aliassime defeated Andrey Rublev in straight sets at the US Open on Monday as the Canadian 25th seed reached his first Grand Slam quarter-final in three years. Auger-Aliassime retrieved a break in the first set before seizing control against the 15th-ranked Rublev, triumphing 7-5, 6-3, 6-4 for just his second win over the Russian in nine attempts. The 25-year-old Auger-Aliassime backed up his win over third seed Alexander Zverev in the previous round and will play Australia's Alex de Minaur in the last eight. Auger-Aliassime climbed as high as sixth in the world at the end of 2022 but had not made it to a major quarter-final since that year's Australian Open.

His deepest run at a Grand Slam came when he advanced to the semi-finals of the US Open four years ago.

"It feels even better than the first time," Auger-Aliassime said of returning to the last eight in New York.

"I think the first time at 21 I was kind of on my way up. To have a few setbacks, injuries, struggles with confidence... to come back for a second time to the quarter-finals here, it feels much better.

"It feels more deserved. I'm soaking in every moment here."