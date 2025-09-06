Carlos Alcaraz beat 24-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic in straight sets on Friday to reach his second US Open final, where he could face reigning champion Jannik Sinner. Alcaraz won 6-4, 7-6 (7/4), 6-2 to reel off his 36th victory in his last 37 matches. His only loss in that time came to Sinner in the Wimbledon final. The 22-year-old Spaniard is seeking his sixth major and second in New York after winning the title in 2022. He will play top-ranked Sinner or Canadian 25th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime in Sunday's final.

"It's a great feeling. Once again in the final here in the US Open, it feels amazing. It means lot to me," said Alcaraz.

"It wasn't the best level of the tournament for me, but I just keep a good level from the beginning to the last point. I served really well today, it was important."

The defeat for Djokovic marked his fourth straight semi-final loss at a Grand Slam and foiled the 38-year-old's bid to become the oldest major champion.

Alcaraz grabbed a break to open the match as Djokovic pushed a forehand long and the Spaniard had a chance to go a double break in front, cranking up the heat on the Serbian's serve.

Djokovic escaped further trouble but the damage was done as Alcaraz secured the set with a couple of clutch serves as both players were still searching for their best level.

After sparring with the crowd during his quarter-final win over Taylor Fritz, Djokovic had the majority of those inside Arthur Ashe Stadium urging him on as he landed his first proper blow.

A fired-up Djokovic broke Alcaraz and surged into a 3-0 lead to start the second set, but a sublime flicked passing shot that drew applause from his rival offered a way back in for the Spaniard.

He pulled level at 3-3 before Djokovic ended a three-game skid. Alcaraz let an opportunity slip when he pegged Djokovic 0-30 down in the ninth game, with a tie-break eventually required.

Alcaraz ran up a 4-1 advantage and held Djokovic off, hitting a booming serve to earn two set points and strengthening his grip on the contest when the Serbian sent a looping backhand return wide.

Djokovic summoned the trainer between sets and his energy appeared to be waning.

Two double faults gifted Alcaraz a break for a 3-1 lead in the third set and the writing was on the wall for Djokovic, whose latest bid for a record 25th Grand Slam ended with a whimper.

