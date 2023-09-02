Story ProgressBack to home
US Open: Sorana Cirstea Stuns Elena Rybakina In Third Round
Fourth seed Elena Rybakina crashes out of US Open after losing to Sorana Cirstea in women's singles third round match
File photo of Elena Rybakina.© AFP
Fourth seed Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan crashed out of the US Open on Friday, losing a three-set third-round battle to Romania's Sorana Cirstea. The Russian-born 2022 Wimbledon champion was beaten 6-3, 6-7 (6/8), 6-4 by Cirstea, who will now face Switzerland's Belinda Bencic in the last 16 on Sunday.
More to follow...
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Topics mentioned in this article
Elena Rybakina Sorana Cirstea US Open 2023 Tennis
Get the Latest Asia Cup 2023 Updates and check out Asia Cup Schedule and Asia Cup 2023 Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.