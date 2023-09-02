Fourth seed Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan crashed out of the US Open on Friday, losing a three-set third-round battle to Romania's Sorana Cirstea. The Russian-born 2022 Wimbledon champion was beaten 6-3, 6-7 (6/8), 6-4 by Cirstea, who will now face Switzerland's Belinda Bencic in the last 16 on Sunday.

More to follow...

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)