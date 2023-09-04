Story ProgressBack to home
Jessica Pegula Knocked Out Of US Open 2023 By Madison Keys
Third seed Jessica Pegula knocked out of US Open 2023 Round of 16 after losing 1-6, 3-6 to Madison Keys
Jessica Pegula in action against Madison Keys at the US Open.© AFP
Madison Keys upset third seed Jessica Pegula to win their all-American US Open clash and advance to the quarter-finals on Monday. Keys, a finalist at the US Open in 2017, dominated an out-of-sorts Pegula from the outset to win 6-1, 6-3. The 17th seed will face either American Peyton Stearns or Marketa Vondrousova in the quarter-finals on Wednesday.
