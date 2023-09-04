Madison Keys upset third seed Jessica Pegula to win their all-American US Open clash and advance to the quarter-finals on Monday. Keys, a finalist at the US Open in 2017, dominated an out-of-sorts Pegula from the outset to win 6-1, 6-3. The 17th seed will face either American Peyton Stearns or Marketa Vondrousova in the quarter-finals on Wednesday.

