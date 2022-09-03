Serena Williams said Friday that she will not reconsider her decision to retire from tennis, but added: "You never know". Williams suffered what was almost certainly a career-ending defeat when she was knocked out of the US Open by Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic.

"Will you reconsider?" a tearful Williams was asked on court.

"I don't think so, but you never know."

The 23-time Grand Slam title winner, and six-time champion in New York, lost her third round clash 7-5, 6-7 (4/7), 6-1.

"It's been a fun ride," she said. "It's been the most incredible ride and journey I've ever been on, I mean, in my life.

"I'm just so grateful to every single person that's ever said, 'Go, Serena,' in their life. I'm just so grateful. You got me here."

Williams reserved special praise for her parents Richard Williams and Oracene Price who had set her and her elder sister Venus on the path to superstardom.

"It all started with my parents," Williams said. "They deserve everything. So I'm really grateful for them."

Williams also paid tribute to her sister who looked on from the stands.

"I wouldn't be Serena if there wasn't Venus, so thank you, Venus. She's the only reason that Serena Williams ever existed," she said.

