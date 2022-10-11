Shakhtar Donetsk will host the reigning Champions League winners Real Madrid at the Stadion Wojska Polskiego in Warsaw. Shakhtar are playing their home matches because of the Russian war on Ukraine. Carlo Ancelotti confirmed that striker Karim Benzema is fit and will start for Los Blancos, ahead of Sunday's top of the table clash against Barcelona in LaLiga. The Frenchman missed the 1-0 win at Getafe on Saturday. Vinicius Jr could be rested, with the Clasico in mind. Real Madrid are top of Group F and can seal qualification to the last 16 with a win in Poland.

When will the Shakhtar Donetsk vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League match be played?

The Shakhtar Donetsk vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League match will be played on Wednesday, October 12.

Where will the Shakhtar Donetsk vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League match be played?

The Shakhtar Donetsk vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League match will be played at the Stadion Wojska Polskiego in Warsaw.

What time will the Shakhtar Donetsk vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League match start?

The Shakhtar Donetsk vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League match will start at 12:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Shakhtar Donetsk vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League match?

The Shakhtar Donetsk vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League match will be broadcasted on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Shakhtar Donetsk vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League match?

The Shakhtar Donetsk vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League match will be streamed live on the SonyLiv.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)