UEFA Champions League will be having a thrilling encounter between Manchester City and Sevilla in the Group G clash of the 2022-23 edition, on Wednesday at Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium, Seville. Manchester City are currently having a great outing at Premier League, as they are at the second spot with four wins out of the six games. On the other hand, Sevilla faced a 3-0 defeat against Barcelona in La Liga, where they are currently at the 16th spot. Both the teams will be eyeing a win in their opening game of Champions League.

When will the Sevilla vs Manchester City, Champions League match be played?

Sevilla vs Manchester City, Champions League match will be played on Wednesday, September 7 (IST).

Where will the Sevilla vs Manchester City, Champions League match be played?

The Sevilla vs Manchester City, Champions League match will be played at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium, Seville.

What time will the Sevilla vs Manchester City, Champions League match start?

The Sevilla vs Manchester City, Champions League match will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Sevilla vs Manchester City, Champions League match?

The Sevilla vs Manchester City, Champions League match will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Sevilla vs Manchester City, Champions League match?

Promoted

The Sevilla vs Manchester City, Champions League match will be streamed live on SonyLIV.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)