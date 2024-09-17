Real Madrid vs Stuttgart LIVE Streaming: Reigning UEFA Champions League winners Real Madrid will kick off their 2024-25 season in the tournament against German Bundesliga runners-up VfB Stuttgart at home. The 15-time champions will also likely welcome back midfield stalwarts Jude Bellingham and Aurelien Tchouameni from injury absences. This is the first of eight group games, after a change to the Champions League format. Things are on the up for Los Blancos, with summer signing Kylian Mbappe bagging goals in the previous two La Liga games.

On the other hand, Stuttgart are in topsy-turvy form, with one win, one draw and one loss from their opening three Bundesliga matches.

When is the Real Madrid vs Stuttgart, UEFA Champions League 2024-25 group stage match taking place?

The Real Madrid vs Stuttgart, UEFA Champions League 2024-25 group stage match will take place on Wednesday, September 18 (IST).

Where will the Real Madrid vs Stuttgart, UEFA Champions League 2024-25 group stage match be played?

The Real Madrid vs Stuttgart, UEFA Champions League 2024-25 group stage match will be played at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid.

What time will the Real Madrid vs Stuttgart, UEFA Champions League 2024-25 group stage match start?

The Real Madrid vs Stuttgart, UEFA Champions League 2024-25 group stage match will start at 12:30 AM.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Real Madrid vs Stuttgart, UEFA Champions League 2024-25 group stage match?

The Real Madrid vs Stuttgart, UEFA Champions League 2024-25 group stage match will be live telecast on the Sony Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Real Madrid vs Stuttgart, UEFA Champions League 2024-25 group stage match?

The Real Madrid vs Stuttgart, UEFA Champions League 2024-25 group stage match will be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

