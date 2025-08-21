Celtic's Champions League hopes are firmly in the balance after they were held to a goalless draw by Kairat Almaty of Kazakhstan in Glasgow in the first leg of their play-off tie on Thursday (IST), while Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce played out a goalless draw with Benfica. The Scottish champions pushed Bayern Munich close in the knockout phase play-offs last season after finishing 21st out of 36 teams in the league stage. But Brendan Rodgers's team could not break down the champions of Kazakhstan, who have already come through three qualifying rounds to get to this stage and are eyeing a first ever appearance in the competition proper.

James Forrest was denied by a great save from Kairat goalkeeper Aleksandr Zarutskiy right at the start of the second half from one of few clear chances that fell Celtic's way at Parkhead.

At the other end, Brazilian Edmilson saw a chip from inside the centre circle for Kairat land on the roof of the net following a mistake by Celtic defender Cameron Carter-Vickers.

Daizen Maeda then found himself in behind the Kairat defence late on but could only shoot straight at substitute goalkeeper Temirlan Anarbekov.

Celtic therefore have it all to do when they make the daunting trip east next week to Almaty, not far from Kazakhstan's border with China.

"We're disappointed with the result and first-half performance. We didn't start with the intent and mentality we wanted to. We were quite passive," said Rodgers, whose team were booed off at full-time.

"There's no doubt we can go there and win. Of course, you want to take an advantage with you, (but) it's still very much in the balance."

Fenerbahce and Benfica played out a 0-0 draw in the first leg of their tie in Istanbul.

The Portuguese giants, who lost in the last 16 last season to Barcelona, held on in the pressure cooker atmosphere in Turkey despite having midfielder Florentino sent off in the second half.

Benfica therefore have the slight edge going into the return in Lisbon, but Fenerbahce are aiming to reach the Champions League proper for the first time since 2008/09.

Norwegian champions Bodo/Glimt look certain to reach the league phase of Europe's elite club competition for the first time after a stunning 5-0 home win over Austria's Sturm Graz.

Kasper Hogh, Odin Bjortuft and Ulrik Saltnes all scored in the first 25 minutes for last season's Europa League semi-finalists.

Hakon Evjen made it four early in the second half and a William Boving own goal completed the rout.

Swiss champions Basel drew 1-1 at home to FC Copenhagen in heavy rain at St Jakob-Park.

Xherdan Shaqiri's early penalty put Basel in front, but Gabriel Pereira equalised for the Danish side in first-half stoppage time.

Basel had substitute Jonas Adjetey sent off late on but held out for a draw as an Andreas Cornelius goal for Copenhagen was ruled out for a marginal offside.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)