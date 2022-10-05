Holders Real Madrid host Shakhtar Donetsk at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in the Champions League on Thursday midnight. Carlo Ancelotti's men sit top of the table after two wins from their first two group games. Shakhtar, on the other hand, sit behind them in second, having drawn their last game away at Celtic. Real Madrid dropped their first point of the season at home against high-flying Osasuna. Vinicius Jr was on target in the weekend, but his partner in crime Karim Benzema missed a crucial penalty after pulling his effort out, off the crossbar. The 14-time champions will look to bounce back against Shakhtar, who know how to win at the Bernabeu.

When will the Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk, UEFA Champions League match be played?

The Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk, UEFA Champions League match will be played on Thursday.

Where will the Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk, UEFA Champions League match be played?

The Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk, UEFA Champions League match will be played at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid.

What time will the Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk, UEFA Champions League match start?

The Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk, UEFA Champions League match will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk, UEFA Champions League match?

The Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk, UEFA Champions League match will broadcasted on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk, UEFA Champions League match?

The Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk, UEFA Champions League match will be streamed live on SonyLiv.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)