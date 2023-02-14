Paris Saint Germain will be going up against Bayern Munich in the first round of 16 match of UEFA Champions League on Wednesday (IST) in Parc des Princes Stadium. The round of 16 will be played in two legs with the first leg beginning on Wednesday and will be ending on February 22. The second leg of the round of 16 will be played between March 7 and March 15. PSG will be hoping for return of their star player Kylian Mbappe, who was ruled out for three weeks after suffering a thigh injury in a game at Montpellier on February 1. However, he returned to the training pitch Sunday and again on Monday.

When will the PSG vs Bayern Munich, Premier League match be played?

The PSG vs Bayern Munich, Premier League match will be played on Wednesday, February 15.

Where will the PSG vs Bayern Munich, Premier League match be played?

The PSG vs Bayern Munich, Premier League match will be played at Parc des Princes Stadium.

What time will the PSG vs Bayern Munich, Premier League match start?

The PSG vs Bayern Munich, Premier League match will start at 1:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the PSG vs Bayern Munich, Premier League match?

The PSG vs Bayern Munich, Premier League match will be broadcast on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the PSG vs Bayern Munich, Premier League match?

The PSG vs Bayern Munich, Premier League match will be streamed live on Sony Liv App.

