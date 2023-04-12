The UEFA Champions League is entering decisive phases, with the quarter-final rounds ongoing between 8 different teams. When it comes to the favourites to go all the way in the tournament, Real Madrid undoubtedly remain one of the biggest contenders. But, with the squad, Manchester City has built, especially after the arrival of Erling Haaland, they remain among the top contenders too. Former England and Manchester City player David James, in a select media conference, spoke highly of Man City and Real Madrid, backing them to go all the way in the competition. However, James maintains that Los Blancos remain a side that is built to win the Champions League title.

Answering a question from NDTV, David James shared his insights on Manchester City's season, especially with regards to the way the team plays after the arrival of Haaland. He also explained why it is so difficult for teams to beat Real Madrid in the Champions League.

Q: Erling Haaland has been the most prolific goalscorer in England this season. Yet, some believe that Manchester City play more fluid and productive football without him. What is your take on this?

It's an interesting point. Erling Haaland has scored 30 goals in 93 shots this season. He's scoring almost one in three shots. He doesn't do much off the ball but when you get him on the ball, especially with regards to shooting, you are getting one goal in three shots. He is effective in that sense. I was in the Liverpool vs Arsenal game. In the end, it looks like Man City have got a great opportunity to win the title with Haaland in it. It doesn't matter too much what happens in the season if you end up with the title at the end of it. It's how you finish, not how you start. I think the way Man City have adjusted the way they play, the beginning was very easy. In the middle, it was difficult where teams were able to stop Haaland. It kind of upset the way City plays. But, I think what Pep has done is found different ways of making the City teamwork.

The emergence of Alvarez as a threat for scoring goals at the right time of the season. This is where the titles are won and lost, at the end of the season. I think this season, they are looking to get to the Champions League final and win the title. Any kind of talk about fluidity is about Pep being able to make his team work rather than just putting a team out there which has been effective in domestic football. They could end up as Champions League winners, Premier League Winners, and FA Cup winners. In three months, we could be talking about one of the most spectacular seasons any English team has had in the world of European football.

Sponsored by Vuukle

Q: It doesn't look like Real Madrid will be able to challenge for the La Liga title this year. But, in the Champions League, which could be seen as a tougher competition, they remain the outright favourites. How and why do they have these two versions in two competitions?

When it comes to La Liga, Barcelona have been phenomenal. At the start of the season, they were conceding hardly any goals. The lead that they gained, it's more to do with the opposition than Real Madrid at the moment. When it comes to the Champions League, it is essentially Real Madrid's trophy. The number of times they've won it. Real Madrid players play for the club to win the Champions League. They do want to win La Liga to become the Kings of Spain as they are the Kings of Europe at the moment. That's what Real Madrid supporters expect. What they did last season in 3 or 4 consecutive game where they were written off, they had the quality with the best player in the world, Benzema. They had the quality of the emerging best player in the world, Vinicius Jr. With the likes of Luka Modric, who don't seem to age at the moment, this is a side that is essentially built to win the Champions League trophy.

We can talk about Man City, Napoli, Bayern Munich or Chelsea. In the end, Real Madrid is the side that everyone has got to beat they will not be able to beat them until the game is finished and that final whistle goes.

Watch the LIVE coverage of UEFA Champions League 2022/23: Quarter Final (Leg 1) – Real Madrid vs Chelsea on Sony Sports Ten 2 (English), Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi) & Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil & Telugu) channels at 12:30 am IST on 12th April 2023