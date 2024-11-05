Liverpool vs Bayer Leverkusen LIVE Streaming UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Live Telecast: Liverpool host Bayer Leverkusen in their UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match on Wednesday (IST). Taking the top spot will be in the mind of second-placed Liverpool. With 9 points, they follow table-toppers Aston Villa, who also have 9 points but a better goal difference. It is worth noting that The Reds are on a three-match winning streak in the tournament. On the other hand, Bayer Leverkusen have won two and drew one game out of the three played so far.

Xabi Alonso returns to Anfield for the first time on Wednesday (IST), as his Bayer Bayer Leverkusen face Liverpool in the Champions League, the trophy he helped the Reds win in 2005. Alonso played 210 games for Liverpool between 2004 and 2009, with the highlight undoubtedly being the miracle comeback in the Reds' Champions League final win over AC Milan in Istanbul.

When will the Liverpool vs Bayer Leverkusen UEFA Champions League 2024-25 football match take place?

The Liverpool vs Bayer Leverkusen UEFA Champions League 2024-25 football match will take place on Wednesday, November 6 (IST).

Where will the Liverpool vs Bayer Leverkusen UEFA Champions League 2024-25 football match be held?

The Liverpool vs Bayer Leverkusen UEFA Champions League 2024-25 football match will be held at Anfield, Liverpool, England.

What time will the Liverpool vs Bayer Leverkusen UEFA Champions League 2024-25 football match start?

The Liverpool vs Bayer Leverkusen UEFA Champions League 2024-25 football match will start at 1:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Liverpool vs Bayer Leverkusen UEFA Champions League 2024-25 football match?

The live telecast of the Liverpool vs Bayer Leverkusen UEFA Champions League 2024-25 football match will be available on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Liverpool vs Bayer Leverkusen UEFA Champions League 2024-25 football match?

The Liverpool vs Bayer Leverkusen UEFA Champions League 2024-25 football match will be live streamed on the Sony Liv app and website.

(All information are as per details provided by the broadcaster)