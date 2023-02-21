On the opposite side of the pitch to Nkunku on Wednesday will be star City forward Erling Haaland, who has 32 goals in 31 games since moving to the Etihad Stadium from Bundesliga rivals Borussia Dortmund in the summer. Haaland scored more goals against Leipzig during his time in Germany than any other opponent, with six goals in four games, including two in Dortmund's 4-1 German Cup final win over the Red Bulls in the 2020-21 season.

Rose will know Haaland's threat better than most, having coached the then 18-year-old at Red Bull Salzburg and later at Dortmund.

The man tasked with keeping Haaland in check on Wednesday, Leipzig captain and centre-back Willi Orban, was confident the home side could keep the Manchester City striker at bay.

"Of course, it will be a big challenge for us. But we can do it -- we showed that against Real Madrid," he said.

"He (Haaland) is difficult to defend of course, but with courage you can do it," Orban added.

Leipzig beat the reigning European champions 3-2 at home in October to seal their qualification from the group stage.

Leipzig forward Emil Forsberg -- who scored the opener against Wolfsburg on Saturday -- mirrored Orban's optimism.

Speaking after the match, Forsberg said the "beautiful and important win" would give his side "self-confidence" for the City clash.

"We're looking forward to an awesome game. We want to go out and win."

