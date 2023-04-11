Croatian wizard Luka Modric and German maestro Toni Kroos have been tremendous servants for Real Madrid over the years. With Modric and Kroos in the heart of Real Madrid's midfield, Los Blancos have won three La Liga titles and four UEFA Champions League titles, three of which were won consecutively from 2016 to 2018. However, Modric (37) and Kroos (33) aren't getting any younger, and there has been a clear dip in their form over the last few seasons.

As Real Madrid gear up for their Champions League quarterfinals first-leg tie against Chelsea, former Barcelona midfielder Jofre Mateu feels that Modric and Kroos can still turn up good for the 14-time champions.

"This debate of ageing players started three years back in Madrid. Since then, they've won two league titles and a Champions League. It's that they are in a transition. Modric and Kroos can't play the whole 90 minutes. But, both are invested in the game and have shown that they can play. I feel Real Madrid are ready because of the experience they have," Mateu told NDTV during an interaction, which was organised by the Sony Sports Network.

Chelsea forward Kai Havertz has been under the pump for missing his scoring boots this season. The German has scored just nine goals in 39 appearances across all competitions.

Havertz, who has featured as a make-shift striker this season, failed to register a shot during Chelsea's 0-1 defeat at Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League last Saturday.

On being asked if Chelsea should replace Havertz up top with Atletico Madrid loanee Joao Felix, Mateu backed the German to lead the line. To back his claim, Mateu suggested that Felix will enjoy more success as a playmaker.

Mateu, who came up through the ranks at Barcelona's La Masia academy, has backed Havertz to come good.

"Maybe yes! When you have no results, you look for other solutions. But, I feel Havertz is the man on top. Joao Felix can you give you numbers but I see him more as an attacking midfielder rather than a forward. He can score but he won't give you numbers like other top forwards. So I feel, it has to be Havertz or someone else," he added.

