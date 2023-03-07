Chelsea will take on Dortmund in their next Champions League clash on Wednesday (IST) at the Stamford Bridge in Fulham. This is for the first time that Chelsea are going to host Dortmund in their home ground. Notably, the Blues have won six out of their first seven games against the German clubs in the Champions League but are winless in their last two matches. On the other hand, Dortmund have lost their last five Champion League away games against the English clubs, since a 2-1 win at Arsenal in 2013.

When will the Chelsea vs Dortmund, Champions League match be played?

The Chelsea vs Dortmund, Champions League match will be played on Wednesday, March 8.

Where will the Chelsea vs Dortmund, Champions League match be played?

The Chelsea vs Dortmund, Champions League match will be played at Stamford Bridge in Fulham.

What time will the Chelsea vs Dortmund, Champions League match start?

The Chelsea vs Dortmund, Champions League match will start at 1:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Chelsea vs Dortmund, Champions League match?

The Chelsea vs Dortmund, Champions League match will be broadcast on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Chelsea vs Dortmund, Champions League match?

The Chelsea vs Dortmund, Champions League match will be streamed live on Sony Liv App, Jio TV and Airtel Xstream.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

