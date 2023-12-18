Champions League Round Of 16 Draw, Highlights:The UEFA Champions League Round of 16 draw was held in Nyon, Switzerland on Monday. Title holders Manchester City will be going up against Copenhagen while Paris Saint-Germain will be up against Real Sociedad. Apart from them, Barcelona will face Napoli while Inter Milan will be facing Atletico Madrid. Borussia Dortmund have ben picked against PSV Eindhoven while Bayern Munich will be taking on Lazio. The Round of 16 will be played in two legs, where the first one will be played on February 13-14 and February 20-21. The remaining half of the Round of 16 stage will be played on March 5-6 and March 12-13.

Here are the Highlights of the Champions League Round Of 16 Draw, straight from Nyon: