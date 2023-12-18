Story ProgressBack to home
Champions League Round Of 16 Draw Highlights: Manchester City To Face Copenhagen; PSG Against Real Sociedad
Champions League Round Of 16 Draw, Highlights: The UEFA Champions League Round of 16 draw was held in Nyon, Switzerland on Monday.
Champions League Round Of 16 Draw: The draw was held in Nyon© Twitter
Champions League Round Of 16 Draw, Highlights:The UEFA Champions League Round of 16 draw was held in Nyon, Switzerland on Monday. Title holders Manchester City will be going up against Copenhagen while Paris Saint-Germain will be up against Real Sociedad. Apart from them, Barcelona will face Napoli while Inter Milan will be facing Atletico Madrid. Borussia Dortmund have ben picked against PSV Eindhoven while Bayern Munich will be taking on Lazio. The Round of 16 will be played in two legs, where the first one will be played on February 13-14 and February 20-21. The remaining half of the Round of 16 stage will be played on March 5-6 and March 12-13.
Here are the Highlights of the Champions League Round Of 16 Draw, straight from Nyon:
- 17:07 (IST)UCL Round Of 16 Draw Live: Thank YouThis marks the end for the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 draw. That's all for today from our side. Thank you for joining us.
- 17:03 (IST)UCL Round Of 16 Draw Live: A final highlight of the drawHere's a final highlight of the entire draw:Barcelona vs NapoliPSG vs Real SociedadInter Milan vs Atletico MadridPSV Eindhoven vs Borussia DortmundLazio vs Bayern MunichCopenhagen vs Man CityReal Madrid vs Leipzig
- 16:58 (IST)UCL Round Of 16 Draw Live: Dates for the matchesThe Round of 16 of UEFA Champions League has been divided into two legs. The first leg will be played on February 13-14 and February 20-21. The remaining half of the Round of 16 stage will be played on March 5-6 and March 12-13.
- 16:56 (IST)UCL Round Of 16 Draw Live: Real Madrid up against LeipzigAnother top-seeded team Real Madrid will be going up against Leipzig in their Round of 16 Champions League clash.
- 16:55 (IST)UCL Round Of 16 Draw Live: Copenhagen to face Man CityThe highly-anticipated draw has been announced as the winners of 2022-23 season Manchester City have finally been picked. The champions will be going up against Copenhagen in the their Round of 16 match at the Champions League.
- 16:53 (IST)UCL Round Of 16 Draw Live: Lazio to face Bayern MunichBayern Munich will be squaring off against Lazio in the Round of 16 of the IEFA Champions League.
- 16:52 (IST)UCL Round Of 16 Draw Live: PSV Eindhoven to face Borussia DortmundOne of the top-seeded teams Borussia Dortmund have been picked against PSV Eindhoven for their Round of 16 clash.
- 16:51 (IST)UCL Round Of 16 Draw Live: Inter Milan against Atletico MadridThe finalists of Champions League 2022-23 Inter Milan will be squaring off against Atletico Madrid in the Round of 16 clash this year.
- 16:47 (IST)UCL Round Of 16 Draw Live: PSG up against Real SociedadThe third pick has been made and Paris Saint-Germain has been drawn against Real Sociedad for the Round of 16 game at the UEFA Champions League.
- 16:45 (IST)UCL Round Of 16 Draw Live: Barcelona to face NapoliThe second pick is an interesting one as FC Barcelona has drawn against SC Napoli for their Round of 16 match at the UEFA Champions League.
- 16:44 (IST)UCL Round Of 16 Draw Live: Arsenal to play against FC PortoThe first pick has been named and it has been announced from the runner's up group, FC Porto was picked. They will going up against Arsenal in the Round of 16 match of the Champions League.
- 16:40 (IST)UCL Round Of 16 Draw Live: John Terry enters the stageFormer Chelsea skipper John Terry is here and will be gracing the event as a special guest. In a few minutes, the draw will begin and matches will be announced.
- 16:37 (IST)UCL Round Of 16 Draw Live: Opening address from UEFA Deputy GeneralUEFA Deputy General Giorgio Marchetti is giving the opening address. He will also be looking after the all the proceedings of the draw.
- 16:31 (IST)UCL Round Of 16 Draw Live: The event beginsThe much-awaited UEFA Champions League Round of 16 draw, finally begins in Nyon, Switzerland. Stay tuned for all the live updates.
- 16:26 (IST)UCL Round Of 16 Draw Live: Format of the drawAs far as the format goes, the 8 group winners are placed in the seeded category while the 8 runners-up are in the unseeded category. The seeded teams can only be drawn against the unseeded teams. Also, clubs can't be paired against the same teams they faced in the group stage of the tournament.
- 16:24 (IST)UCL Round Of 16 Draw Live: Glimpse of the group stageEuropean giants like Bayern Munich, Manchester City, Barcelona, Real Madrid, etc. have passed the group stage with flying colours while some others like Manchester United have failed to even qualify for the Europa League.
- 16:18 (IST)Here's how the group stage concluded in the Champions League 2023-24:Group AWinner: Bayern Munich (16 points)Runner ups: Copenhagen (8 points)Group BWinners: Arsenal (13) | Runner ups: PSV (9)Group CWinners: Real Madrid (18) | Runner ups: Napoli (10)Group DWinners: Real Sociedad (12) | Runner ups: Inter (12)Group EWinners: Atletico Madrid (14) | Runner ups: Lazio (10)Group FWinners: Dortmund (11) | Runner ups: PSG (8)Group GWinners: Manchester City (18) | Runner ups: RB Leipzig (12)Group HWinners: Barcelona (12) | Runner ups: Porto (12)
- 16:16 (IST)UCL Round of 16 Draw: Who Will Face PSG?Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 draw. The seedings have been decided, with Ligue 1 champions PSG emerging as arguably the most threatening side for the group winners in the draw. Stay tuned for live updates...
