Manchester City will be facing Borussia Dortmund in their fifth game of the ongoing Champions League group stage on Wednesday. Manchester City are one of the six teams who are yet to be defeated this season and they will hope to march ahead. Erling Haaland once again holds the key to City's fortunes and he had registered a brace in the previous clash against Dortmund.

Borussia Dortmund will look to defeat Manchester City in order to remain in hunt to be the group toppers.

When will Borussia Dortmund vs Manchester City, Champions League match be played?

The Borussia Dortmund vs Manchester City match will be played on Wednesday, October 26.

Where will Borussia Dortmund vs Manchester City, Champions League match be played?

The Borussia Dortmund vs Manchester City, Champions League match will be played at Signal Iduna Park.

What time will Borussia Dortmund vs Manchester City, Champions League match begin?

The Borussia Dortmund vs Manchester City, Champions League match will begin at 12:30 AM IST.

Which channels will broadcast the Borussia Dortmund vs Manchester City, Champions League match?

The Borussia Dortmund vs Manchester City, Champions League match will be broadcast on the Sony Sports Network.

Where will Borussia Dortmund vs Manchester City, Champions League match be available for streaming?

The Borussia Dortmund vs Manchester City, Champions League match will be available for streaming on SonyLiv.