With the hopes of keeping themselves alive in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 qualification hunt, Barcelona host Inter Milan at Camp Nou on Wednesday. With just one win and two defeats in the tournament so far, the Catalans are placed third in their group. Bayern Munich (9 points) and Inter (6 points) are above them in the standings while Viktoria Plzen are bottom (0 points). Both against Bayern Munich and Inter previously, Barca produced quality football but couldn't convert their dominance into goals. With their hopes of qualification virtually relying on a victory against Inter tonight, the Spanish giant can't afford another slip-up.

When will the Barcelona vs Inter Milan, UEFA Champions League match be played?

The Barcelona vs Inter Milan, UEFA Champions League match will be played on Wednesday, October 12 (Thursday, October 13 in India).

Where will the Barcelona vs Inter Milan, UEFA Champions League match be played?

The Barcelona vs Inter Milan, UEFA Champions League match will be played at Camp Nou in Barcelona.

What time will the Barcelona vs Inter Milan, UEFA Champions League match start?

The Barcelona vs Inter Milan, UEFA Champions League match will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Barcelona vs Inter Milan, UEFA Champions League match?

The Barcelona vs Inter Milan, UEFA Champions League match will be broadcasted on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Barcelona vs Inter Milan, UEFA Champions League match?

The Barcelona vs Inter Milan, UEFA Champions League match will be streamed live on the SonyLiv.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)