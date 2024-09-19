Arsenal face a tough trip to Bergamo in the first round of the UEFA Champions League as they take on Europa League champions Atalanta on Friday. After seeing off local rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday in the Premier League, Mikel Arteta's men eye a winning start to their European dream at the Gewiss Stadium. Arteta confirmed Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard will be out "for a while" with an ankle injury he suffered on international duty with Norway. Declan Rice too will be out of the Gunners' trip to Italy, due to a suspension.

Atalanta, on the other hand, will pose an intriguing first hurdle for Arsenal after their unexpected Europa League triumph last season. Gian Piero Gasperini's side bounced back from successive Serie A defeats against Torino and Inter Milan with a 3-2 win against Fiorentina on Sunday.

When is the Atalanta vs Arsenal, UEFA Champions League 2024-25 group stage match taking place?

The Atalanta vs Arsenal, UEFA Champions League 2024-25 group stage match will take place on Friday, September 20 (IST).

Where will the Atalanta vs Arsenal, UEFA Champions League 2024-25 group stage match be played?

The Atalanta vs Arsenal, UEFA Champions League 2024-25 group stage match will be played at the Gewiss Stadium, Bergamo.

What time will the Atalanta vs Arsenal, UEFA Champions League 2024-25 group stage match start?

The Atalanta vs Arsenal, UEFA Champions League 2024-25 group stage match will start at 12:30 AM.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Atalanta vs Arsenal, UEFA Champions League 2024-25 group stage match?

The Atalanta vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League 2024-25 group stage match will be live telecast on the Sony Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Atalanta vs Arsenal, UEFA Champions League 2024-25 group stage match?

The Atalanta vs Arsenal, UEFA Champions League 2024-25 group stage match will be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)