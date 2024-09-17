AC Milan vs Liverpool LIVE Streaming: Arne Slot begins his tenure in the UEFA Champions League as Liverpool manager with a firm test away from home against Serie A giants AC Milan. Liverpool come into the game after a disappointing 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League. Having won one Champions League title - and reaching the final of a further two - under Jurgen Klopp, pressure is high on Slot. Milan have had a very mixed start to their Serie A season, winning just one of their opening four league games.

When is the AC Milan vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League 2024-25 group stage match taking place?

The AC Milan vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League 2024-25 group stage match will take place on Wednesday, September 18 (IST).

Where will the AC Milan vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League 2024-25 group stage match be played?

The AC Milan vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League 2024-25 group stage match will be played at the San Siro, Milan.

What time will the AC Milan vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League 2024-25 group stage match start?

The AC Milan vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League 2024-25 group stage match will start at 12:30 AM.

Which TV channels will live telecast the AC Milan vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League 2024-25 group stage match?

The AC Milan vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League 2024-25 group stage match will be live telecast on the Sony Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the AC Milan vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League 2024-25 group stage match?

The AC Milan vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League 2024-25 group stage match will be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

