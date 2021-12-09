Ben Stokes overstepped at least four times before the delivery that bowled Australia batsman David Warner on Day two of the ongoing first Ashes Test at the Gabba on Thursday. Stokes should have dismissed Warner for 17 in the 13th over of the innings with Australia at 31/1. However, the third umpire adjudged that Stokes had overstepped the crease which was confirmed in the replay. It was later revealed by cricket.com.au that Stokes had ball 14 no-balls on Day two, with only two balls being called.

Here is the video:

Interestingly, Warner got another lifeline later on following a comedy of errors from him and England batter Haseeb Hameed. With Australia at 129/1, Hameed, who was deployed at short-leg, had a chance to run out Warner.

While trying to steal a single, Warner lost his footing but was fortunate enough to survive once again as Hameed failed to hit the stumps from an unmissable angle.

Here is the video:

Warner would finally be dismissed for 94 off an Ollie Robinson delivery, with Stokes taking the catch.

Earlier, Australia had lost opener Marcus Harris for cheap as Ollie Robinson struck early to give England an early breakthrough.

Warner and Marnus Labuschagne added 156 runs for the second wicket before Jack Leach dismissed the latter on 74, reducing Australia to 166/2.

Mark Wood then dismissed Steve Smith just ahead of tea to leave Australia three down before Warner was dismissed just after tea.

Earlier, England were bowled out for 147 on Day one with skipper Pat Cummins bagging a five-for on Wednesday.