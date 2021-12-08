Australia got off to a breathtaking start against England in the opening day of the Ashes Test in Brisbane on Wednesday. Led by new captain Pat Cummins, who took a five-wicket haul, Australia bowled England out for 147 on the opening day of the first Test. England batters crumbled under pressure and failed to stitch together long partnerships as Australia dominated right from the first delivery, when Starc dismissed Rory Burns. Jos Buttler was England's top scorer with 39 runs while Cummins finished the innings with figures of 5/38.

Former India bowler Pragyan Ojha took to social media platform Koo to offer his take after the opening innings.

Explaining his views in Hindi, Ojha wrote, "Those who are saying they are enjoying watching the Ashes and are praising the pitch, it is important for them to know that what makes Test cricket special is that players are tested in every condition. If there is one challenge in SENA countries, then there is another in the sub-continent. That's why this format is called Test."

The term "SENA countries" refer to the cricketing abbreviation for South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia.

Ojha was presumably reacting to praise for the Gabba pitch. The former India bowler perhaps meant that while the opening day pitch in Brisbane produced some entertaining moments and helped the pace bowlers, the conditions there aren't supposed to be replicated in sub-continental pitches.

India and Sri Lanka, among others, have been criticised in the past for offering spinning tracks for Test matches. However, these specific local conditions are why Test cricket remains special, as Ojha explained.