India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was impressed with how things unfolded on Day 3 of the first Ashes Test between Australia and England at the Gabba in Brisbane. Having their backs against the wall for the better part of this Test match so far, England fought back gallantly holding the hands of captain Joe Root and Dawid Malan in the final two sessions on Friday. At stumps, England reached 220/2, trailing Australia by 58 runs. Root was unbeaten on 86 while Malan was batting on 80.

Ashwin said the fans could be in for the “most happening 5th Day” if England win the first session on Day 4. "It's all happening at the Gabba and could well be the most happening 5th day if England can trump the first session tomorrow," Ashwin tweeted.

It's all happening at the Gabba and could well be the most happening 5th day if England can trump the first session tomorrow. #ashes — Ashwin ???????? (@ashwinravi99) December 10, 2021

Day 2 began with Australia driving home the advantage as Travis Head notched up his 150. Resuming the day at 343 for 7, Australia finished with 425 with Head top-scoring with 152. England, who were bowled out for 147 on the first day, began their second innings trailing Australia by 278 runs. They lost opener Rory Burns when the scoreboard read 23 and soon Haseeb Hamid too was dismissed for 27.

Root and Malan joined hands with England at 61 for two. The experienced campaigners showed admirable patience against Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon to bat through the last session.

Moreover, Root on Friday broke the record of former captain Michael Vaughan after smashing most runs in the longest format of the game by an English batter in the calendar year.

The England captain had registered a duck in the first innings but in the second essay hit a classy fifty to surpass Vaughan.

Vaughan in 2002 had scored 1481 runs and Root came close to breaking his record when he hit 1477 in 2018. The England captain finally surpassed Vaughan as he scored a classy half-century on Friday in the first Test.