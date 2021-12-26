Former Australia spinner Shane Warne on Sunday said that he would have played Stuart Broad in place of Ollie Robinson in the ongoing third Ashes Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. England made four changes to their line-up from the Adelaide Test as they brought in Zak Crawley, Jonny Bairstow, Mark Wood and Jack Leach. These four replaced Rory Burns, Ollie Pope, Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes. "England looks a better balanced side - but I would have played @StuartBroad8 instead of Robinson & Pope looks a good player to me, but Bairstow had to play. Pope will play a lot of test cricket. Aussies will welcome back @patcummins30 & good luck to S Boland on debut, he's good," tweeted Warne.

England looks a better balanced side - but I would have played @StuartBroad8 instead of Robinson & Pope looks a good player to me, but Bairstow had to play. Pope will play a lot of test cricket. Aussies will welcome back @patcummins30 & good luck to S Boland on debut, he's good — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) December 25, 2021

England openers Haseeb Hameed and Zak Crawley failed to leave a mark as Australia gained an upper hand in the morning session on Day 1 of the ongoing Boxing Day Ashes Test at the MCG on Sunday.

At the lunch break, England's score reads 61/3 with Joe Root (33 not out) at the crease. A total of 26.3 overs were bowled in the first session.

After the lunch session, the England captain reached yet another half-century but fell soon after Mitchell Starc to leave Australia in control.