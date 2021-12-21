Australia went 2-0 up in the ongoing five-match Ashes series against England on Monday. The hosts won the second Ashes Test on Day 5 at the Adelaide Oval and will be hoping to keep up their winning momentum. Meanwhile, the visitors will be aiming to correct their mistakes to stage a comeback in the third Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Former cricketer Shane Warne took to Twitter to congratulate Australia and also gave some advice to England. The legendary spinner suggested that Joe Root's side should include Zak Crawley, Mark Wood, Jonny Bairstow and Jack Leach.

Warne also had some advice for Australia suggesting to pick Pat Cummins instead of Michael Neser for the upcoming match.

"Congrats to the Aussies on a hard fought win. England have a lot to do heading to Melbourne as they are now 2-0 down. They must start by picking the correct team including a spinner for the conditions. Crawley, Wood, Bairstow & Leach would make my team. For Oz Cummins for Neeser", he wrote on the social media platform.

Congrats to the Aussies on a hard fought win. England have a lot to do heading to Melbourne as they are now 2-0 down. They must start by picking the correct team including a spinner for the conditions. Crawley, Wood, Bairstow & Leach would make my team. For Oz Cummins for Neeser — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) December 20, 2021

The 52-year-old's tweet received mixed reactions from fans on Twitter.

"Don't think Leach played in SA. I agree on Bess - at least he takes wickets, the idea of Leach was for control but that's gone out the window. The attacking option would be Parkinson", replied one fan.

Don't think Leach played in SA. I agree on Bess - at least he takes wickets, the idea of Leach was for control but that's gone out the window. The attacking option would be Parkinson. — Dave Sankey (@DTS1109) December 20, 2021

"Crawley for Burns Bairstow for Pope Wood for Robinson Leach for Broad", said another fan.

Crawley for Burns

Bairstow for Pope

Wood for Robinson

Leach for Broad — (@HarshRo45__) December 20, 2021

The third Test match is scheduled to begin from December 26 and the visitors will be hoping to reduce the deficit and stay alive in the series.