Joe Root and his English team will be under high pressure when they face spirited Australia in the second Ashes Test starting Thursday at the Adelaide Cricket Stadium. The hosts Australia lead the series 1-0 as they thrashed England by 9 wickets while chasing just 20 runs in the fourth innings of the first Test of the five-match fixture. The second Test is a day-night fixture and Australia have announced their playing XI for the pink-ball Test. Pacer Jhye Richardson has replaced veteran fast bowler Josh Hazlewood in Australia playing XI while England have once again named their 12-man on the eve of the second Test. England have included both of their senior pacers James Anderson and Stuart Broad in the lineup for the Adelaide fixture. Both the veteran pacers were dropped from England playing XI in the series opener at The Gabba.

