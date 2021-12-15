England Test skipper Joe Root has admitted that he expected too much out of all-rounder Ben Stokes in the first Ashes Test. England and Australia will lock horns in the second Test, beginning Thursday at Adelaide. Australia won the first Test by nine wickets to gain a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. "It was a huge ask and I'm probably as guilty as anyone; I expected too much of him. It's because I see him almost as a bit of a superhero. Look at what he's done in the last few years when he's played; at least once a series, maybe twice a series, he's done something extraordinary which has won us a game on its own. And you do get a little complacent about expecting that," ESPNcricinfo quoted Root as saying.

"It's easy to forget on a big occasion like that, whether it's because he's not played a huge amount and also what he's had to go through recently as well, I think there was a bit too much on him. But you know the character he is, it'll have motivated him even more now to put in one of those magical performances. Whether that comes this week or further down the series, I know it's going to come," he added.

Stokes scored 5 and 14 in his two innings at the Gabba in the first Test, and he also seemed to be hampered with a knee injury.

"I think the only thing I'd probably say - and it sounds ridiculous - is not to try too hard. They've not played the first game but they're world-class performers, they know what they're doing and should trust what they've done for so long. Just go and be Jimmy Anderson and Stuart Broad if you get your opportunity," said Root.