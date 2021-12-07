Australia and England will clash against each other in a high-octane five-match Ashes series beginning December 8. Australia will be led by pacer Pat Cummins for the first time as the permanent captain following former Test skipper Tim Paine's recent decision to step down after the emergence of inappropriate text messages to a female co-worker. Batter Steve Smith was picked as the Test team's vice-captain. Joe Root-captained England, on the other hand, will try to start on a bright note in the first Test in their bid to regain The Ashes.

Where will the first Ashes Test match be played?

The first Ashes Test match will be played at The Gabba in Brisbane.

When will the first Ashes Test match be played?

The first Ashes Test match will be played from Wednesday, December 8 to Sunday December 12.

What time will the first Ashes Test match begin?

The first Ashes Test match will begin at 05:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the first Ashes Test match?

The first Ashes Test match will be broadcasted live on the Sony Network.

Where to watch live streaming of the first Ashes Test match?

The live streaming of the first Ashes Test match will be available on Sony Liv.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)