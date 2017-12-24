The Ashes: England Pacer Craig Overton Ruled Out Of Fourth Test At MCG

Craig Overton was diagnosed with a cracked rib during the third Test in Perth.

England's woes Down Under refuse to abate as pacer Craig Overton was ruled out with a fractured rub from the fourth Test against Australia, starting on December 26 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The England and Wales Cricket Board confirmed on Sunday that he would not play in Melbourne. According to reports, fast bowler Tom Curran is the likely replacement for Overton with fellow pacer Mark Wood, recovering from a heel injury.

He was struck when batting in Adelaide and exacerbated the injury when he tumbled while attempting to take a catch off his own bowling in Perth.

It is a blow for England, with Overton one of their best players on a troubled tour in which the Ashes urn was surrendered before Christmas.

"It's obviously quite sore...and not the most ideal thing to get," Overton told reporters last week.

"It just seemed like battling through the pain was in my nature. I've always been taught to fight through things and that's what I've had to do."

Curran, a right-armer from Surrey, was only added to England's Ashes squad when Steve Finn was ruled out at the start of the tour with a torn knee cartilage.

Born in South Africa, the 22-year-old played a one-day international and three T20s for England earlier this year.